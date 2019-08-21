Youth dies in mishap

State Times News REASI: A youth was killed in a road mishap in Reasi on Tuesday. As per the details, Yashpal, son of Krishan Singh, resident of Barkha Reasi got injured when his bike collided with another bike. He was shifted to local hospital from where he was further referred to GMC Hospital. He succumbed to injuries during the treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
