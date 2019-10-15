Youth dies after consuming poison

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: A youth on Monday died after consuming poisonous substance at his house at R S Pura. As per the details, Naveen, son of Rashpal, resident of R S Pura consumed poison in his house on October 12 and was under treatment in hospital. On Monday, he died during treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper