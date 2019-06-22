Youth detained for avoiding Naka checking, sent to JIC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth was detained for avoiding security checking at Anantnag on Friday and sent to JIC.

As per the details, two motorcycle borne youths turned their vehicle back to avoid checking at a Naka laid by CRPF and tried to escape. On seeing youth running away, the security forces men fired in air due to which one of them slipped and was detained. He was handed over to police for further questioning.