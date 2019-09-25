Youth delegation calls on Azad

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth delegation led by Kanwal Singh and Sohail Malik met Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad at Jammu and highlighted the apprehensions and issues concerning the youth of J&K post revocation of certain clauses of Articles 370 and 35A. Former Minister Manohar Lal Sharma and Youth Secretary Jagjyot Singh were also present. The youth delegation demanded that certain provisions like UPSC age relaxation to the domicile of J&K in Central and UPSC examination, reservation in government jobs for the youth of J&K, retention of SRO 43-Providing Compassionate Appointment, continuation of State Civil Services Examination and reservation for youth of J&K in admission to various accredited institution/ universities must be retained at any cost. The delegation also reiterated that as per the recent survey conducted by Government of J&K, there are around 3 lakh unemployed PG graduates in J&K and as per some estimates the number of unemployed PG scholars is way above five lakhs. On hearing the demands and issues of the delegation, Azad assured for early redressal of their demand.