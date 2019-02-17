Youth Congress, Ward 9 residents take out candle march

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pradesh Youth Congress, J&K unit took out a candle march here on Saturday to pay solemn tributes to the valiant CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, State President of PYC, the Youth Congress activists assembled near Bahu Plaza and took out a candle march.

The Youth Congress activists also observed two-minute silence and prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the Youth Congress activists sought stern action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir Valley demanding befitting reply against such a cowardice act of terrorists.

Speaking on the occasion, Chib said that the whole nation is with the family members of martyrs and added that the best tributes to martyrs is to take revenge of the attack in a befitting manner, so that Pakistan couldn’t dare to abet terrorism or support terrorists in future.

“We condemn the brutal attack and stand in solidarity with the families of those who lost their dear ones in the terrorist attack,” Uday said, adding that the Youth Congress stand by our forces and their families. “Jawans martyrdom will not go in vain and we are of complete belief that our security forces will give them befitting reply while eliminating anti-national elements from the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident of Ward No 9 took out a candle march in Karan Nagar as a mark of protest against the ghastly Pulwama terror attack.

A large number of people led by Corporator ward number 9, Suneet Kumar Raina assembled at Karan Nagar and held a candle march in the memory of CRPF martyrs.

The march was organized to give tribute to the brave-hearts and showing solidarity with their family members. The people condemned the terror attack on the CRPF convoy.

“We feel the pain of brave-heart martyrs. The Government should retaliate and teach befitting lesson to Pakistan and terrorists sympathizers,” said Corporator Ward No 9, Suneet Kumar Raina.