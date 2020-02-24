Youth Congress to launch ‘Mass-Contact Programme’ soon

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Youth Congress is going to launch a ‘Mass-Contact Programme’ to approach locals for taking stock of their grievances and issues for resolving the same at appropriate forums. It was decided during a meeting of Youth Congress convened on Sunday to discuss present scenario and further course of action in Jammu region. The meeting, organised by Divyansh Jamwal (Secretary JKPYC), was attended by a number of youth Congress activists and representatives of various wards in Jammu East and Jammu West Constituencies. Anirudh Sawhney (AYC President, Jammu West) was also present.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding action-plan of youth Congress workers and it was decided that party activists would work towards recognising issues of people in their respective wards besides taking necessary measures to resolve the same at their own level, with the help of party seniors and workers. In this regard, a ‘Mass- Contact Programme’ would be launched by the party soon.

Others present on the occasion included Sandeep (General Secretary) Ranjeet Kumar (General Secretary AYC), Rahil, Rahul, Sahil, Ranvijay, Satvir, Rohit, Varun, Atul and Anmol.