Youth Congress seeks restoration of mobile internet, submits memo to DC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K Youth Congress led by State President Uday Chib met the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan and submitted a memorandum urging immediate restoration of mobile internet services in Jammu besides highlighting other demands to bring normalcy in Jammu.

In the memorandum, Chib requested that since August 5, 2019, people of Jammu and Kashmir are disconnected from the world due to ban on mobile internet. “Internet connects people with each other. Its non-availability is affecting business activities, e-Commerce, online food delivering system, logistic system, online payment system, online recharge, etc. Business owners, who are completely dependent on mobile internet services, are facing huge loss. They have to re-pay bank loans, interest, employees salary, but are facing huge hardships due to non-availability of mobile internet services,” Chib added.

Chib appealed to the government to take all possible measures for restoring mobile internet. Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, hundred per cent reservation for youth in all government jobs, introduction of Domicile Act, etc were other major demands highlighted in the memorandum.

The delegation comprised of Ajaz Choudhary Vice President PYC, General Secretaries Ricky Dalotra, Ranjeet Chopra and Sahil Singh Langeh, Vishal Chopra PYC Spokesperson, Varinder, Rahul Tandon Working President DYC, Manav and Abhishek DYC General Secretaries.