Youth Congress holds protest in Jammu, several detained

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lambasting BJP led Government at the Centre for scrapping the articles 370 and 35A in an undemocratic way, the activists of Youth Congress held a protest here on Saturday.

Earlier, while briefing media persons, Shahnawaz Choudhary, JKPCC General Secretary flanked by Uday Chib, President J&K Pradesh Youth Congress expressed resentment against working of BJP Government for removing article 370 undemocratically. Shahnawaz also raised serious concern over illegal detention of senior party functionaries by the State administration. Uday Chib asserted that BJP has downgraded Jammu and Kashmir State by making it an Union Territory, which is not acceptable to people of Jammu region. He further said that people of Jammu are worried about future of the youth. Terming previous regime of BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir as the darkest era, he alleged that BJP Government did nothing for welfare of youth of Jammu region.

Later, a number of activists of Youth Congress took out a protest rally as a mark of resentment against BJP for removing articles 370 and 35A. The activists assembled outside party headquarters, Shaheedi Chowk and raised slogans against BJP led NDA Government.

Later, Police detained protesting leaders and took them to Police Station Peer Mitha, Jammu. Those who were detained during the protest included Shahnawaz Choudhary, JKPCC General Secretary; Uday Chib, President JKPYC; Jitender Singh Chib, Block President Congress; Aijaz Choudhary, State Vice President Youth Congress; Ricky Dalhotra and Sunny Parihar, senior NSUI State leaders. Talking to reporters, DCC Rural President, Hari Singh Chib said that BJP Government showed least consideration towards aspirations of Jammu people and ignored the long pending of people for a separate Statehood.

Chib said that that BJP Government has not taken into consideration the sentiments of Dogras while preparing roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. “The Dogras, who are the founder of the State and sacrificed their lives for the State, have not been provided due respect and regard,” he asserted.

Chib further said that the domicile requirement should be put in place for various purposes like purchase of land to protect interests of people at par with other neighbouring State Himachal Pradesh. He reiterated that the Congress will continue its battle for separate statehood for Jammu region, so that justice can be delivered to people of Jammu region.