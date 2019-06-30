Youth Congress Convention ‘Guftgu’ held

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday organized a youth convention ‘Guftgu’ in which delegates from the national level were discussed the political scenario of the State.

In the convention, Keshav Chand Yadhav IYC National President; Srinivas, National vice President IYC; Neeraj Kundan National President NSUI; Taj Mohi ud Din former Minister; Shoaib Lone DCC President Baramulla; Sitaram Lamba IYC National Gen Secretary; Uday Bhanu Chib State President JKPYC, Satish Sharma senior Congress leader, Umar Kakroo DYC President Baramulla and Mir Iqubal PYC Secretary were also present.

Addressing the convention, Keshav Chand Yadhav IYC National President said that the youth of the State has been suffering due to anti-youth policies of the BJP led government at the Centre.

Yadhav said that J&K has suffered due to “misrule and mismanagement” on the part of previous coalition government. The previous BJP government has snatched the jobs of youths, first by enforcing demonetisation that led to shutting down of industries and, second by imposing Goods and Services Tax due to which traders suffered setback,” he added.

Yadhav said that the security forces deployed in the State are being martyred due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. He said that youth hold the key to progress and development while having the ability to bring the State out of morass and uncertainty.

He urged the party cadres to get connected with the people at grassroots level and highlight their issues for resolution. Srinivas, National vice President IYC appealed to the Youth Congress members to gear up themselves for the forthcoming Assembly Elections and urge them work with more energy and enthusiasm for the greater interest of INC party in the State.

Congress Party feels anguished over the future of the State which seems to be bleak under ruling dispensation at Centre and cautioned that any misadventure with regard to J&K State would be disastrous for which Centre Govt will be fully responsible, Srinivas added.

Tah Mohi ud Din said asked them to reach out to people for resolution of their problems. “People have suffered enormously in absence of elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that “J&K has been the victim of political exploitation by the previous regime, which is equally responsible for the damages caused to development and peace in the state.”

Neeraj Kundan, National President NSUI raised serious concern over the hardships being faced by the youth of the country.

Sitaram Lamba said that wrong policy adopted by the central government will continue to remain source behind deep alienation among the people and youth of J&K.

Uday Bhanu Chib State President JKPYC in his address said that BJP Govt at the Centre was never serious about the wellbeing of the people. He said that the graph of unemployment is rising day by day in the country in general and J&K in particular and the BJP led Government at the centre are not showing its serious concern towards this sensitive issue. “We cannot afford to leave behind the youth as youth is the backbone as well as the future of our country without which any nation cannot progress,” Chib asserted.

He appealed to the party workers to highlight the pro-people policies and programmes of Congress Party.

Among others who were present in the convention include JKPYC VP Amir Rasool and Ajaz Choudhary, PYC Gen Sect Mudassir Choudhary, DYC President Ubair and Ashiq Arfan were also present.