Youth commits suicide after attacking teacher

SAMBA: A youth attacked a teacher and later committed suicide by jumping in front of train at Vijaypur area on Tuesday.

As per the details, a youth identified as Himat Kumar, son of Tek Chand, resident of Chak Midhu, attacked a girl (Teacher) with sharp edged weapon and later jumped in front of a train near Vijaypur. The Railway Police Vijaypur has registered the case for investigation.

On the other hand, the victim girl received grievous injury and was shifted to Supwal Hospital. Since her condition was serious she was evacuated to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for further treatment. The Supwal Police Post has registered attempt to murder case for investigation.