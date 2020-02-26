Youth commits suicide after attacking teacher

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: A youth attacked a teacher and later
committed suicide by jumping in front of train at Vijaypur area on
Tuesday.
As per the details, a
youth identified as Himat Kumar, son of Tek Chand, resident of Chak Midhu,
attacked a girl (Teacher) with sharp edged weapon and later jumped in front of
a train near Vijaypur. The Railway Police Vijaypur has registered the case for
investigation.
On the other hand, the victim girl received
grievous injury and was shifted to Supwal Hospital. Since her condition was
serious she was evacuated to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for
further treatment. The Supwal Police
Post has registered attempt to murder case for investigation.
