Youth commits suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Body of a youth was found hanging in mysterious circumstances in village Pathi-Pangara in Udhampur.

According to a report, 26 years Govind Ram son of Rattan Lal resident of Pathi-Pamgara locality was found hanging with a tree in barren land near his house. On seeing him hanging, family members shifted him to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared him brought dead. Police handed over the body of the victim to his family after conducting the autopsy and registered a case for investigation.