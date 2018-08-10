Youth commits suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in Rajouri District, police said. Kuldeep Kumar (28) shot himself with a 12 bore gun at Jamolla village late last night. Kumar died on the spot. After receiving information on the incident, police rushed to the spot and the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. After legal formalities were conducted, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites. A case was registered and further investigations is going on, the officer said.
