Youth commits suicide

RAJOURI: A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in Rajouri District, police said. Kuldeep Kumar (28) shot himself with a 12 bore gun at Jamolla village late last night. Kumar died on the spot. After receiving information on the incident, police rushed to the spot and the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. After legal formalities were conducted, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites. A case was registered and further investigations is going on, the officer said.