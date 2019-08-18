Youth booked for tampering social media account of girl

STATE TIMES NEWS R S Pura: Police on Saturday booked a youth for tampering social media account of girl in Miran Sahib. As per the details, a girl from Indira Nagar lodged a complaint with Bishnah Police that Karanjeet Singh of same locality tampered her social media account in an attempt to malign her image. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
