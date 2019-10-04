Youth attempts suicide, levels allegation on woman cop

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A youth attempted suicide in Kathua and leveled allegations on a woman cop for instigating him. As per details, Ajay Kumar, son of Sardari Lal, resident of Kathua attempted suicide in his house by consuming poison. He was immediately taken to hospital where he is under treatment. In the statement give to police, victim disclosed that he used to work in the house a woman cop namely Poonam Kumari for last many years who promised him a government job. He further disclosed that after passing of so many years, the woman cop did nothing for getting a Government job for him. “Moreover, she took all my documents and money and now threatening me. She has also refused to return back my money and documents,” youth alleged. Police is investigating the matter.
