Youth attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS KATRA: A youth attempted suicide in Banganga area of Katra on Friday. As per details, Dheeraj Jamwal, son of Jitender Kumar, resident of Jindrah, consumed some poisonous substance in a bid to end his life. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he is under treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
