Youth attacked with sharp-edged weapon

JAMMU: A youth got injured after he was attacked by sharp-edged
weapon at Domana area on Sunday.
As per the details, Sahil Kumar, son of Swarn Lal, resident of Tokriyan
was attacked by Devinder Kumar along with his friends with sharp-edged weapon. He
got injured in assault and was shifted to
GMC hospital. Police has taken
cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
