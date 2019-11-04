Youth attacked with sharp-edged weapon

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth got injured after he was attacked by sharp-edged weapon at Domana area on Sunday.

As per the details, Sahil Kumar, son of Swarn Lal, resident of Tokriyan was attacked by Devinder Kumar along with his friends with sharp-edged weapon. He got injured in assault and was shifted to GMC hospital. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.