Youth assaulted

State Times News JAMMU: A youth was assaulted in Domana area on Friday. As per the details, Sumit Kesar, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Marh was assaulted during a clash and got injured. His parents shifted him to hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
