Youth arrested for sharing objectionable post on Facebook

Jammu: A youth has been arrested for allegedly sharing a post against a particular community on his Facebook page in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Showkat Ali of Barota area of Kalakote shared the post yesterday which hurt the sentiments of a particular community, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas told PTI.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of police, a team was constituted and a person was arrested after registration of a case against him in Rajouri, he said.

Police have advised people to use social media as a platform for their personal as well as social development and not turn it into a platform for spreading hatred, he said.

It is clear warning to those attempting to take law into their hands, the officer said.

Police also appealed to all parents to counsel their wards to use social media networks in a positive way and not make it a cause of worry for society.

The SSP said that some Facebook pages as well as Whatsapp groups in the district are under the scanner for circulating hate messages. (PTI)