Your path is the right one

The right path is the path that you are currently travelling. You could not have travelled another path. It is not a coincidence that you are sitting here and reading this. It is not a coincidence that you are born at a particular location, to a particular set of parents and lived your life along with a particular set of people, education, job, place of living at various points of time. Making money, losing money, falling in love, falling out of love etc. Everything was part of your script and agenda before you set foot on earth. If you have doubts whether this is the right path, while living that agenda, it only amounts to insecurity and fear of the unknown which you have acquired in this life.

We come here because of our prarabdha or the unfulfilled wishes, in simple terms. We keep coming back in various shapes and names and in various locations only for the same purpose. So, let’s not be too proud or too sad.

The key that will eradicate all fears is complete awareness that: ‘I am imperishable and indestructible’. I am that. You are that.

My dear friends, the path that you are travelling now is the right path for you.

The moment you think that there is an inadequacy, understand that it’s the play of your mind. There is nothing wrong. It is the nature of mind to create these feelings and push man to the edge very often in life. Of course others also help you to feel inadequate. Do not fall prey to that. Please maintain an attitude of surrender to the will of the Almighty without resistance, this means surrendering to the agenda that you set for yourself before you set forth on this journey. The Almighty had nothing to do with your agenda in reality. He just poured the petrol in your car, sufficient petrol that will take you till the end of your journey in this life. He made sure you are able to fulfil your agenda perfectly. If you could not understand the pattern you set forth and do not remember what you fed into your personal navigator, before you started the journey, what has God got to do with it? If you wanted detours, because you saw many more interesting things on the way, which was not part of your original travel plan, what has God got to do with it? If the petrol was insufficient to complete the new travel plan, what has God got to do with it? He will help you to stop this journey and allow you to plan another one. No interference. Just assistance. God behaves like a faithful servant. True God’s children also behave the same way. God never operates egoistically. If His children do, at that time, they disown God’s nature. God has nothing to do with it. He knows that the estranged children will get beaten in life and once their ego is thus annihilated, they will come back home. Where else can a wounded child go? He has to come home! God waits to embrace and heal them.