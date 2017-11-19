Your body carries very precious cargo

Being present is our definitive stance in time and space. It transforms our psychological and physical health and opens the door to spiritual growth. But this simple truth gets easily lost. Due to the brevity of life, the Mother noted that men lead ‘harassed’ lives “instead of letting each thing live in its own eternity. They are always wanting: forward, forward…. And the work is spoilt”.

Truly, our consciousness is comprised of many parts and is rarely a unified whole. One observes everything moving in various directions. It is a recipe for psychological imbalance. Our will is dispersed amid its desires and passions and there seems no unified control. Our inner world is polarised and is vulnerable to forces from outside. These fragments come from and project into different time-zones. So the present can be a valuable remedy: it leads us toward a more unified consciousness and will.

When present, we stand on solid ground. We don’t get overrun by activities. The poise persists through active and passive states. Some refer to ‘mindfulness’ but there is a greater agency than the mind, in being present. When we perform a task, we drop everything and do that alone. Even a mundane task becomes vast at that moment and it draws the strands of our nature together. We find ourselves moving into wider and freer space.

Becoming vast is critical to health and vitality. But, usually we carry so much baggage from the past that we feel unable to embrace the moment in an undivided way. Old habits, patterns and deep-seated memories from the subconscious, claw our being backwards. In truth, we are all programmed! A dread for the future results and we are unable to access sufficient energy and resources into the present.

Staying present is being inwardly attentive. We may initially see chaos but a silent observer eventually emerges. When we touch it, we are present. It is our link with eternity and provides a searchlight into all our inner movements. We look at the body and everything surfaces, becoming a reflection of the Truth. The alchemy needs our presence. With it, the body becomes a window into our inner world. The debris of the past dissolves.

Being present is a factor of time and space and the body fulfils the whole. Ordinarily, through habit, the body is bound by time; it requires the deepest consciousness and mustn’t wither away with neglect. Inside everything is a unique Presence which sits at the heart of all creation. Our body carries very precious cargo. So we aim to convert the instrument into one of consciousness.