Younis Kuchey wins Srinagar Snooker title

Sports Reporter
SRINAGAR: Younis Kuchey clinched the Snooker title outplaying Mudassir Ashiq 4-2 in a well contested final of the District Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Championship being organised by the Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Association, here on Saturday.
Losing the opening frame, Younis fought back and turned it around to make 2-1 in his favour. However, Mudassir was not in a mood to give up and clinched the fourth frame level the score on board but only to find Younis taking away the following two frames and the game also. The score: 70-77, 66-61, 61-51, 70-76, 66-24, 59-33.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Younis Kuchay beat Miya Bashir 3-0 (51-17, 74-13, 57-51) while Mudasir outplayed Muzamil Ashiq 4-1 (65-41, 19-71, 68-45, 61-42).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Challenge with ’83’ is to stay true to the historic event: Kabir Khan
Jennifer Lawrence not strict with her diet
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper