Younis Kuchey wins Srinagar Snooker title

Sports Reporter

SRINAGAR: Younis Kuchey clinched the Snooker title outplaying Mudassir Ashiq 4-2 in a well contested final of the District Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Championship being organised by the Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Association, here on Saturday.

Losing the opening frame, Younis fought back and turned it around to make 2-1 in his favour. However, Mudassir was not in a mood to give up and clinched the fourth frame level the score on board but only to find Younis taking away the following two frames and the game also. The score: 70-77, 66-61, 61-51, 70-76, 66-24, 59-33.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Younis Kuchay beat Miya Bashir 3-0 (51-17, 74-13, 57-51) while Mudasir outplayed Muzamil Ashiq 4-1 (65-41, 19-71, 68-45, 61-42).