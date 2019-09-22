Youngsters donate blood on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A blood donation open camp was organised by Jammu Youth in the memory of Maharaja Hari Singh on his 124th birth anniversary at Amar Mahal, Jammu in which youngsters of Jammu paid rich tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh and donated blood for the sake of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, organiser of Blood Donation Camp, Manish Singh Jamwal (Youngest Turban Expert) disclosed that for the first time, youngsters of Jammu, both boys and girls, have voluntarily organised a blood donation camp in the memory of Maharaja Hari Singh, without seeking assistance from any social or Non-Government Organisation (NGO), just to pay homage to Maharaja Hari Singh. “In future also, we will continue our social activities in Jammu with active support of Jammu youth,” Jamwal added.

Co-organiser Chetan Singh Slathia (Singer) said that it is a great opportunity for young boys and girls of Jammu to get involved in a social and noble cause. Youth are very much aware about history and contributions of the revered Maharaja Hari Singh, who always worked for welfare of people of J&K and implemented many social reforms for bringing equality among masses. Jamwal expressed gratitude towards volunteers, Incharge Amar Mahal Museum Raghu Pathania, GMC Staff especially Asstt Med Superintendent GMC Bharat Bhushan, HoD Blood Bank Meena Sidhu and Medical Supplies Corporation for their support and encourage. Prof Karan Singh from MAM College appreciated efforts of youth for organising the camp. He further encouraged them to continue their social activities besides inspiring others to join them for becoming responsible citizens.

The participants urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to declare gazetted holiday in J&K on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.

Others present on the occasion included Diksha Kaluria General Secretary Gen Zorawar Singh Trust, Riya Kaluria, Palvi Jamwal, Sandhya, Kuljit Singh, Darpan Singh, Rajnish, Sourav Bhau, Pankaj Jamwal, Yogeshwar Singh Slathia, Lucky Pardhan, Shivali Manhas, Gorav Dubey, Vipul Chib, Palvi Manhas, Adarsh Narania, Bhisham Singh, Rohit Takayi, Arun Dev Singh, Ravinder Singh, Divek Singh Jasrotia, Ranjodh Singh, Shakti Uppal, Navjot Sharma, Sanjay Singh, Sahil, Karan Slathia, Udheyveer Singh, Sutikshan Badyal, Sunny Khokhhar and Raghav Charak.