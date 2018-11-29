Young Star, Young Khalsa advance in Hockey

Share Share 0 Share 0

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Young Star Simbal Camp and Young Khalsa Gole Gujral won their respective matches to move into the next round of the ongoing fourth Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament, organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakku Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Young Star defeated Aman Khalsa Lachipora 5-1. Ishtiaq Hussain (29th), Devinder Singh (34th), Ramandeep Singh (36th), Jaspreet Singh (40th) and Ishtiaq Hussain (45th) were scorers from winning side while Harish Vaid (25th) was lone scorer from Aman Khalsa.

Meanwhile, in other match of the day, Young Khalsa (Gole Gujral) trounced MRS Club (Simbal Camp) 3-1. Sahil Singh (12th), Karandeep Singh (20th) and Rajdeep Singh (42nd) were scorers from Young Khalsa. From MRS Club, Ashish Mehra was lone scorer, who netted the ball in the 48th minute.

Retired SE, Harbhajan and industrialist, Tajwant Singh Reen, K.N Singh and Surjeet Singh were Special Guests in today’s match.

The technical officials included Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Balmeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Joginder Singh while G.S Bakshi acted as coordinator while T.P Singh is Organising Secretary.