Young Rovers, Vijay Club win ties in Football

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Young Rovers and Vijay Club won today’s matches to consolidate their position in the ongoing Football League Tournament of District Football Association (DFA) at GGM Science College Ground, here.

In the first match, Young Rovers defeated Mussa Club 3-1. Vishal Angral, Mohit Chouhan (penalty kick) and Arun Kumar were the scorers. Vijay Club won the second match of the day after they blanked Churchill Brothers 3-0. Tarnpreet Singh (16th), Vishal (34th) and Sahil (52nd) were the scorers.

Another scheduled match between Young Star and Jammu Sports ended in 1-1 draw. Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ricky Kumar, Dil Bahadur, Suresh Gupta, Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dheeraj Meenia and Rinku Gill.

FIXTURE: NGR versus Christian Star 1:00 PM and Param FC versus Shaheen FC 3:00 PM tomorrow.