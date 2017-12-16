Young Rovers holds Bank Academy to draw

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy on Saturday held Young Rovers to a goalless draw in the ongoing Football League of DFA Jammu at GGM Science College Ground, here.

Both the young sides played entertaining football but could not break the strong defence lines guarding the nets. Moon Stephen, Ricky Kumar, Dil Bahadur and Ramesh officiated today’s match.

NEXT MATCH: Param FC shall take on Engineer XI at 3:00 PM tomorrow.