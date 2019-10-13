Young Panthers seek restoration of Internet services

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young Panthers on Saturday demanded restoration of Internet services in J&K.

Talking to the media persons here, State Vice President, Young Panthers, Partap Singh Jamwal said that Internet has become a vital part of people’s lives and therefore should be restored immediately.

He said most of the young entrepreneurs who run online marketing business, graphic solutions and other business units are the worst sufferers of the internet ban.

He alleged that the student community is unable to prepare for various exams in view of the Internet blockade. He asked government to take adequate steps to ensure restoration of Internet services in J&K.

Tarseem Singh, Tinku Sharma and Bhanu Partap Goria were also present in the press conference.