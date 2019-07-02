Young Panthers flays JMC for poor sanitary conditions

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Flaying Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for poor sanitation in the area, the Young Panthers expressed resentment for its failure to clean blocked drains at Canal road, Opposite SPMR College, under ward no 12 in Jammu. In a statement issued here on Monday, Partap Singh Jamwal, State Vice President YP claimed that dirty water got accumulated on road due to chocked drains, thereby causing a lot of hardships for people. He further said that shopkeepers of the aforesaid ward have been facing numerous problem due to water-logging in the area. Partap alleged that the Corporator of ward no 12 also failed to resolve the issue despite repeated requests. He appealed to the Government to take necessary steps for resolving the issue before ensuing monsoon season.
