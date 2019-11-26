Young Panthers flay Govt doctors for unnecessary referrals to private clinics

State Times News

JAMMU: Young Panthers activists joined ‘Poor Health System in Jammu’ movement on Monday, which has been launched by Sandeep Rathore. In this connection, a signature campaign was organised in the GMC complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said that on routine basis, a number of people are dying in GMC for want of immediate treatment and other facilities. He further alleged that attendants are made to run outside the Hospital to get life-saving drugs for patients, which are supposed to be provided by the Hospital. “One has to wait for four to six months for holding CT Scan, MRI and other tests. Doctors of GMC and Chest Disease Hospital refer cases to private labs for their commissions thereby adding to the woes of common man,” he alleged.

Partap Singh Jamwal, Vice President, Young Panthers alleged that patients with chronic diseases are immediately referred to private clinics of doctors. “Doctors of GMC, CDH are busy in shifting patients from OPD to their private clinics and charging huge amount from them,” he asserted.

Partap demanded immediate transfer of doctors and staff from GMC to other new medical colleges, so that patients are not referred from Government hospital to their private clinics. He also sought proper referral system right from primary hospital and district hospital upto the medical college.

Bhanu Partap Goria, Arun Mehra, Nikhil Sharma and Kapil Mehra were also present on the occasion.