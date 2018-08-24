Young Panthers congratulate Bhanu Partap Singh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vice President, Young Panthers, Partap Singh Jamwal on Friday congratulated Wushu player Surya Bhanu Partap Singh Chib for winning bronze medal in Asian Games 2018.

Jamwal said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride.

Bhanu Partap becomes a role model to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he said and gave a message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to direct their intension towards these type of activities which will make the future of youth bright.

Jamwal extended greetings to the family and wished Bhanu Partap a very best of luck.

Among others who congratulated were Sidhant Dogra, Rajesh Sharma, Nikhil Sharma, Lakhvinder Singh Chib and Tarseem Singh.