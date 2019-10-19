Young Karatekas from J&K shine in Japan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young and promising karate players from J&K namely Sensei Avneet Kour and Sensei Ishant Gupta with their marvellous performance clinched two silver medals in Hasuda Karate Championship Japan in the Kata women/boys event and successfully qualified in 2nd DAN Master Grade.

This achievement is the pride for the State of Jammu and Kashmir and it is first time in the history that young players have been awarded with 2nd DAN Black Belt Master Grade by the World’s largest Tenshinkan KarateDo Federation at World Headquarter, Japan.

The India Tenshinkan Karate Do team was led by Koshi Hasrat Ali Khan, Chief Instructor India.

As per the release, Sensei Avneet Kour (Student of KV No. 1 Gandhi Nagar) and Sensei Ishant Gupta (Student of MV International School Samba) have firstly attended the seminar/Hard Training at Tenshinkan Karate-Do Federation Japan which was taken by Kancho Mamoru Miwa, the World Chief Instructor Tenshinkan Karate-Do Federation, Japan after that Kancho Mamoru Miwa awarded 2nd DAN Nidan Master Grade (Black Belt) to both the players. After reaching Jammu, both the players were welcomed by the Association members and their families.

Dr. Amit Vaid, Chairman of the State Association, appreciated and praised the players and called for more participation of younger generation in this sports activity.