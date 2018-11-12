Young girl kidnapped, gang-raped

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A young girl of village Dhoom, Nagrota was kidnapped and gang raped by two youths of the same area when her father was away from the house.

According to information father of the girl went to another village and stayed there for the night when two youths of the adjoining area kidnapped the girl and kept her in their captivity and repeatedly raped her.

She was released in the morning with a threat that they will kill her if she complained to anyone. The next day when her father came back she narrated the facts to her father.

Her father lodged a complaint at Police Post Sidhra that two youths identified as Manzoor Ahmed resident of village Sardeen and Harun resident of Nagrota kidnapped her daughter and gang raped her.

The police after medical examination of the girl registered a case for investigation.