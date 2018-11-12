Young girl kidnapped, gang-raped

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A young girl of village Dhoom, Nagrota was kidnapped and gang raped by two youths of the same area when her father was away from the house.
According to information father of the girl went to another village and stayed there for the night when two youths of the adjoining area kidnapped the girl and kept her in their captivity and repeatedly raped her.
She was released in the morning with a threat that they will kill her if she complained to anyone. The next day when her father came back she narrated the facts to her father.
Her father lodged a complaint at Police Post Sidhra that two youths identified as Manzoor Ahmed resident of village Sardeen and Harun resident of Nagrota kidnapped her daughter and gang raped her.
The police after medical examination of the girl registered a case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper