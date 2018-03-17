Young drivers – a threat for self and others

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear editor,

Young drivers driving valiantly without helmet pose serious threat to people and themselves. It is much evident that school going and college youngsters are mostly the violators of traffic safety rules. The fault is not only with the students but parents are also equally responsible, who allow them to use bikes and scooters neglecting all the safety norms.

It is a common scene on roads that children within the age group of 14-16 years can be seen zipping through the lanes and main roads of the city throwing all the rules and regulations to the wind. Such incidents not only put the life of people in danger but at times have led to tragic ends leaving many families grieving.

Many school and college goings can be seen driving without license, helmets. Drunk driving, driving without valid documents, jumping traffic signals, playing loud music and use of mobile phones goes unchecked. No strict action has been taken to curb the menace.

The question arises why parents and police have become mute spectators to the increasing menace of minors driving two wheelers and cars? The answer is quite simple and obvious; the youngsters today are too smart to convince their parents to let them drive a two wheeler to go to tuition as it saves time. Moreover, parents too are busy and have no time to provide a pick and drop to their wards so they allow and find it a convenient option.

No doubt there is a drastic change in traffic scenario after IGP Basant Rath has taken the charge but still one can find these young drivers making mockery of traffic rules. These young drivers are hardly bothered about others and in a hurry to reach school or home violation of traffic rules, jumping of Red light is a common scene here.

Kshitiza Sharma,

Trikuta Nagar.