Young drivers a threat for others

Dear Editor,

Young drivers driving valiantly without helmet pose serious threat to people and themselves. It is much evident that school going and college youngsters are mostly the violators of traffic safety rules. The fault is not only with the students but parents are also equally responsible, who allow them to use bikes and scooters neglecting all the safety norms.

It is a common scene on roads that children within the age group of 14-16 years can be seen zipping through the lanes and main roads of the city throwing all the rules and regulations to the wind. Such incidents not only put the life of people in danger but at times have led to tragic ends leaving many families grieving.

Many school and college goings can be seen driving without license, helmets. Driving without valid documents, jumping traffic signals, use of hands free Bluetooth headphones and use of mobile phones goes unchecked. No strict action has been taken to curb the menace.

One can find such dare devils outside any tution centre. It is sad that these youngsters very well know that they are not eligible to apply for a driving license but still they risk their life by driving rashly on the roads just to save time.

They never think that these rules are meant for a purpose and not to be taken for granted. Parents and traffic cops both neglect rules and allow children to drive. Offences like non-use of crash helmets, driving without license, negligent driving, no proper number plates and drunken driving go unchecked.

No doubt some change is visible after IGP Basant Rath took the charge but still in the outskirts the situation is same.

Seema Sharma,

Gandhi Nagar.