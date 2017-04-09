Yogi in UP, Modi in Delhi; is it a dawn for New Bharat!

Ravinder Jalali

After BJP getting a thumping victory in UP which is considered as a Mini India and even some political Pundits and rivals have termed it is a semi-final for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a new dawn has arisen on the horizons of Bharat. Even if the UP elections are to be considered as semi-finals then the BJP under the leadership of Narindra Modi has already qualified for finals i.e. 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even his political opponents and arc rivals have also conceded their defeat in 2019 and accepted him as unchallenged leader and there is no other person at present of his stature to take on him. Besides UP, BJP has also come to power in Utrakhand and also assumed power in Goa and Manipur as well, although it has not got majority in both these states. These states have not given mandate to other parties also. For BJP, getting for the first time 21 seats in Manipur is also a big achievement and should be an eye opener for pseudo secular forces. BJP is a new player in Manipur, and obtaining this type of mandate is also worth considering.

The BJP is coming to power in UP after 15 years. Though considered a vote for development and good governance, no doubt, but it is larger than that. It is a vote for strong nation building with out compromising the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The recent trend and debates going on TV channels about the nationalism and how the Congress, Left and other parties projected in the name of freedom of expression, has been thrashed. The BSP is attributing its failure to the EVMs and its functioning. The amusing part of her statement was when she said that the EVMs have been set in such a mode that every vote cast in her party’s favour got translated into BJP. The SP has blamed the Congress for its down fall. The Congress itself is blaming its leadership and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for the poll debacle in these elections. Even for Punjab, they do not give credit to Congress, as they attribute the victory of Punjab to Capt. Amrinder Singh. They mean to say that if there would have been another leader in place of Rahul Gandhi, things would have been better, but they are missing the point may be deliberately.

The fact of the matter is that it is not Congress leadership responsible for the debacle but its policies and programmes. UP`s election results are to be seen as a resurgence of India as New Bharat, which has a history , culture and heritage of thousands of years and not confined to some hundred years of British or Muslim rule as projected by the these parties. The history has been distorted to the extent that the new generations have been deprived of our rich cultural heritage which was a source of inspiration for west. This rich culture was damaged and destroyed by the previous regimes for the lust of power. Any body trying to correct it or exposing were made to shut up or their voice was choked. It reminds me of a Chinese saying, “If we throw enough of mud on the wall, some of it will stick.” Same way if we go on repeating same lie over a period of time, it becomes right. That is why some foreign rulers who were invaders and have created havoc by destroying our rich culture are termed as benevolent rulers. Take the case of Aurangzeb, Babar, Tipu, Muhgals, and Afghans, how they have virtually rapped our Mother India and are still being treated as heroes. The Govt. has not been able to correct the mistakes of past for the fear of one community or the other. The changing of name of Aurangzeb road evoked tremendous resistance from so called seculars. Even the name of Babar which should not have been here after independence, is being revered. The disputed structure at Ayodhya which is often referred as Babri Masjid has been a sacrosanct. Even for having a Ram Temple at the birth place of Ram, Ayodyah, this country has to pass through such a harsh ordeal.

Ram is a cultural icon of India irrespective of any religion but the earlier Govt. has preferred Babar, a ruthless and cruel ruler to Lord Ram who is not revered by Hindus only but all the faiths of this country. If a Ram Temple is not possible in India where it could be possible then? The people have been witnessing how brazenly the overtures of appeasement of minority by so called secular parties like Congress and left. Here it is pertinent to mention that how Owaisi of AIMIM was trying to forge coalition between Dalits and Muslims for electoral benefit. It was deliberately done to alienate Dalits from Hindus and project Dalits as Non-Hindus. BSP was considering Dalits as her personal property and minority was wooed by SP and BSP along with other organisations. But this time people understood the game of these politicians and taught them a lesson by rising above their castes. The Maulanas have also failed in their Fatwa’s for voting in favour of particular party. Actually these Maulanas do not believe in the idea of nation but believe in brotherhood which is an old primitive and obsolete concept prevailing in Arab and Middle East countries. Minority appeasement has been the highest for the last three decades as a result of which Kashmiri Pandits have been driven out of their homes for the simple reason that they believe in the idea of India as nation. The successive Central Governments and State Governments have remained conspicuously silent just not to gain the displeasure of those who threw KPs out of their hearths and herds.

So the present change is the resurgence of Bharta, a Bharta which had a history and cultural heritage of thousands of years. Although the BJP may claim that it is the vote for development and good governance, of course it is, but more than that it is for the New Bharta where people of India dream of having a rich cultural heritage and revival of Bharta, without if and buts. The country in general and youth in particular does not want the JNU like freedom of expression where we saw slogans of breaking India and admiring terrorists who were convicted by our highest courts and pledge to work for the completion of unfinished agenda of separatists whose aim of nothing less than the balkanisation of India. It is the undercurrent of the youth who wants to make and see India a strong and vibrant nation. The present generation sees Prime Minister Modi as an icon for resurgent India. Namo has proved that he is the person who is the personification and blend of modern technology and rich heritage. Narindra Modi has himself become the brand ambassador of our culture and yoga as he himself a great and first yogi.

The opposition seeking proof for the surgical strikes, proofs of encounters, proof of sinking of ship carrying explosives which set on fire on being chased by Indian Coast Guard in 2015 has been high on the minds of Indian nationals and were waiting for the opportune time to reply and there could be no better time than the present UP election. During the election period also the statements of opposition and their leaders making personal attacks on the PM has also cost SP heavily. Now the politics played by theses pseudo secular leaders will not work who used to divide the people on the basis of caste. These leaders were bent upon to break the India in the name of so called freedom but timely paradigm shift in thinking gave them a tight slap and shut their mouth. It has strengthened the nationalists and will help India emerging a great and vibrant nation.

(The writer is a Social Activist and Convenor, Panun Kashmir)