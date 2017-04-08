Yogi and politics

Dear Editor,

Whether or not Yogi Adityanath can offer good governance is another matter, but my question is whether politics is appropriate for Sadhus and Sadhvis, who have nothing to do with worldly affairs. To join active politics and become a minister or a Chief Minister shows that they still long for power. Their plea to serve the people is not justified because there are other ways of serving them. They use luxury cars and live in air-conditioned bungalows. It doesn’t go with their ‘saintly’ life. By doing this, they are neither doing justice to their sect nor to the people.

Sukhwant Bhullar

Chandigarh