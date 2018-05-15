Yoga teacher accident case solved; driver arrested, truck seized  

STATE TIMES NEWS
Gandhi Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the driver and seized the truck (JK02AW 3175) that had hit yoga teacher Sanjay Kumar at Bikram Chowk on May 9, 2018.
Renowned State yoga teacher Sanjay Kumar Asin, son of Late Mohanlal, resident of Old Municipal flats opposite Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Bakshi Nagar, was overrun by an unidentified vehicle during the wee hours.
Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to track down the erring driver, who had hit Sanjay Kumar’s scooty and managed to flee.
The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, son of Ishar Dass, resident of Bakar, Sunderbani.
