Yoga in Jainism and Patanjali System

Share Share 0 Share 0

The word ‘yoga’ has a long history of usage within all religions of India. It comes from Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ which means to unite, attach or connect. Patanjali yoga delineates the “path of liberation” step-by-step in an organised and scientific way. It bears similarities to some aspects of Jainism also.

The actual usage of the term ‘yoga’ in the ancient Jain text, Umaswami’s ‘Tattvartha Sutra’, carries a different sense than that indicated in Patanjali’ s definition of yoga as Chitta Vritti Nirodha, a state of mental control. Umaswami refers yoga to the process, whereby Karmas, by way of thought, speech and action, become attached to the soul, bringing about results in the soul. It is known as Aasrava and Bandh — the influx of Karmas and union with soul in Jainism. Good or bad Karmas influx to soul by way of thought, word or action produce corresponding reactions in our soul.

Yama, vows; Niyama, observances; Asana, postures; Pranayama, control of respiration; Pratyahara, control of sense organs; Dharana, fixation of mind at one specific point; Dhyana, concentration of mind and Samadhi, cessation of mind are eight limbs of Patanjali’s Yoga. We find these limbs in Jain texts also, though in different terminology and

context.

What Patanjali calls five Yamas, are known as five Mahavratas in Jainism. These are Ahimsa, non-violence; Satya, truth; Asteya, non-stealing; Brahmacharya, celibacy and Aparigraha, non accumulation. Tattvartha Sutra (chapter 7) calls these as Mahavratas. The five Niyamas are sauch, self-purification; Santosh, contentment; Tapas, penance; Swadhyaya, study of scriptures and Ishvara Pranidhana, surrender to and meditation on the Divine.

Jain scriptures mention six observances which Mahavira followed during his lifetime and these are — Tapas, Niyama, Samyama, Swadhyaya, Dhyana, and Avasyaka (to observe essential duties with self-awareness). In Jainism too, sauch is one of ten aspects of Dharma and not only about bodily purity but includes purification of mind and soul. Santosh in Yoga Sutra may be understood as Samyama in Jainism. Jain concept of Dhyana encompasses all connotations of Ishvar Pranidhana of Yoga Sutra.

Jainism, like other religions of Indian origin, attaches great importance to Yoga and Dhyana as a means to both spiritual advancement and liberation. As per Jainism, penance, Tapa, has two wings — Shukla Dhyana, a state of pure Self-awareness and Kayotsarga in different postures, which is non attachment to one’s own body as well as worldly belongings. Dhyana is the seventh limb in Patanjali Yoga system.