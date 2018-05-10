Yoga coach Sanjay dies in road accident; Guv directs police for speedy investigation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yoga instructor, Sanjay Kumar, 56, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Bakshi Nagar, an employee of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council died on the spot when the scooter he was riding on, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Amar Singh Club at Bikram Chowk.

Police said that he suffered a fatal head injury and added that as there was no CCTV camera at the site of mishap, the vehicle that hit the two-wheeler could not be identified.

The deceased for the past so many years was an employee of State Sports Council and was rendering service as yoga instructor.

Sanjay, who is survived by his wife (also a Yoga coach) and two daughters (younger one a Yoga instructor), was posted at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

His cremation took place at Jogi Gate cremation ground this evening.

The entire sports fraternity, especially the technical wing (coaches) of the JKSSC, joined the family in paying the last respect to their colleague.

Sanjay, who was a personal Yoga instructor of Governor N.N Vohra, known to his students and followers as one of a kind, inimitable, unique and dedicated person.

Meanwhile, the Divisional office of JKSSC remained shut today and all the coaching centers in Jammu remained closed.

A condolence meeting also took place at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar where entire staff (move office) of the JKSSC conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family. “Sanjay was a thorough gentle man and sincere to his assigned duties. He was a polite and most regarded instructor among his trainees,” said shocked Manager Indoor Complex, Satish Gupta.

Member State Sports Council, Ranjit Kalra termed the death of Young coach a great loss to the game and the organisation as well.

Besides working constantly with complete dedication and selflessness with the J&K State Sports Council, Kalra said Sanjay was also associated with many charitable and spiritual organisations such as Mohanji Foundation/ USA/ UK/ Canada/ Serbia/ South Africa, India, Mohanji Global Family and Mohan ji Sadhana Center Jammu.

“Sanjay would always remain great guide and instructor that he was to Himalayan School of Traditional Yoga,” he said.

His death which is being widely mourned has been a great loss for the society as a whole.

Meanwhile, Governor N.N Vohra has conveyed his grief to the family of Sanjay Kumar.

In a message, the Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and asked the Jammu Police to allow no delay in carrying out investigation of this fatal accident.