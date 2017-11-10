YNC assails PDP-BJP for anti-youth policies

STATE TIMES NEWS

KALAKOTE : Youth National Conference on Friday highlighted the crucial role of young people in steering out Jammu and Kashmir from the crisis like situation, created by PDP-BJP dispensation, and pledged its commitment towards peace and progress of the State.

“The present government has failed in assuaging the aspirations of the people, especially the youth, and the past three years of misrule has pushed them backwards in every sphere, “Provincial Vice President Youth National Conference, Jammu, Kr Yashwardhan Singh said while addressing a day long convention here.

He said a decisive battle is needed to be fought against divisive forces, who have taken central stage by exploiting regional and religious sentiments to further their myopic and nefarious political agenda. This can be possible only when youth come forward in a big way and help in changing the political discourse by forging unity and strengthening the bonds of amity between different segments of society and different regions of the State, he added

Singh said that National Conference is the only party that can meet the challenges confronted to the State, adding that a concerted drive will be undertaken to sensitise the people about the wrong policies of the present government and failure on all fronts. He said the youth can play a bigger role in making the government deliver, as development has come to grinding halt and administration is in a paralytic mode due to lack of political direction.

The other speakers, Rohit Bali, Jatinder Singh, Jalaj Choudhary, Bans, Dwarka, Tufail Ahmed, Vijay Suri, Prosotam Sharma, Ashok Sethi, Diwan Singh, Tarun Saygal, and Kuldeep Singh spelled out the failures of the present Coalition Government, especially scarcity of rations, erratic power and drinking water supply and dilapidated condition of roads.