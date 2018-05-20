Yeddyurappa quits without trust vote, Kumaraswamy invited to form Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bengaluru: The three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka collapsed on Saturday as Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa quit minutes before he was to face a floor test to prove his contested majority in the hung assembly after which the JD(S)-Congress combine led by the regional party’s chief H D Kumaraswamy was invited to take the reins of power.

Capping five days of riveting political and court-room drama, Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit on the floor of the Assembly after a brief emotional speech rather than face a vote of confidence he was widely expected to lose.

“I will not face confidence vote….I am going to resign,” he told the Assembly at the end of a brief emotional speech bringing the curtains down on his short-lived tenure, two days after he was sworn in.

“Till my last breath, I’ll fight for the farmers. I’ll give my life for people.”

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman then headed straight to the Raj Bhavan where he handed over his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala, a day after he was ordered by the Supreme Court to face a floor test at 4pm today after it drastically reduced the 15-day deadline set by the governor for him to prove his majority. Yeddyurappa’s previous two chief ministerial stints lasted seven days and three years.

Three hours later, Kumaraswamy, 58, drove to the Raj Bhavan for a meeting with the Governor.

Kumaraswamy, the youngest son of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, said the JD(S)-Congress combine has been invited by the Governor to form the new government and that the swearing in ceremony will take place on May 21.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting tonight, Kumaraswamy, who became the chief minister for the first time in 2006 at the head of a JD(S)-BJP coalition, said the Governor has given him 15 days to prove the majority, “but we will do it much before”. He also thanked the Supreme Court for the “right directions”.

The BJP put up a brave face after the resignation with Union minister Prakash Javadekar saying the party knows how to “respect democracy” while the Congress, the AAP and other opposition parties said the saffron party’s attempt to “subvert democracy” failed miserably. Javadekar also said the Congress was treating an electoral defeat as victory.

The Congress, which finished second with 78 seats, moved swiftly and stitched an alliance with the 37-member JD(S), and even backed its leader H D Kumaraswamy for chief ministership, plunging the state into a welter of confusion, with accusations of bribery and poaching flying thick and fast. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Buoyed by the turn of events in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed the unity shown by the Congress-JD(S) combine and said the opposition parties will work together to defeat the BJP.

At a news conference in Delhi, Gandhi launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of authorising buying off MLAs and disrespecting institutions. Gandhi also said while Modi talks of fighting corruption, “he is corruption”.

Gandhi also said he hoped that the BJP and the RSS would “learn lessons” from the political developments in the southern state.

The Congress, the CPI-M and the NCP also demanded the resignation of the Governor.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who along with several top party leaders were present during the floor test, thanked the judiciary for preventing “horse-trading” and “protecting the Constitution, democracy and rule of law”.