YCET students bring laurels

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amit Kumar, 3rd Semester Computer Science Engineering and Ruhail 5th semester Mechanical Engineering, students of Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET), selected for Inter-university Football Tournament. They played matches with Meerut University. During Literati Fest-19, Shambhavi Sharma 5th Electrical got special prize in Essay writing competition.

“Chairman JGEI, Er Vidhi Singh, Vice chairman, Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal, Managing Director, Er Renu Bangroo provided ample support for building rich infra in the colleges, so that passed out students can compete in the buzz World,” Director, Dr. A K Shrivastava said and congratulated students for their achievements.