YCET organises debate, collage making competition

JAMMU: On the occasion of Engineer’s Day, Steel and Gear Clubs of Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET) organised Debate competition on the topic ‘Importance of Technical Education on the Growth of Country’ and Collage Making competition on the topic ‘Conservation of Water Technique’.

In collage making, The first position was secured by Shambhavi Sharma and Zainab-Ul-Nisa of Electrical branch and the second position was bagged by Adeela and Ashish Kumar of Mechanical branch.

The competition was judged by Nidhi Jamwal, Administrative Secretary and Arti Tickoo, Lecturer in Communication Skills.

In the debate competition Shambhavi Sharma of Electrical Deptt was announced as winner and Ritish Singh Chib of Civil Engg Deptt. as runner-up. This event was witnessed and judged by faculty members, heads of other streams, Er B.R Verma Chief Co-ordinator and Er Dinesh Gupta, Coordinator Planning and Development.

Prof. Anoop Kumar Srivastava, (Director YCET), appreciated the efforts of Civil and Mechanical Engg Department for their valued support in making this event highly fruitful and successful.

Er. Rajnish Magotra, Co-ordinator Student Affairs, Er. Neeraj Pandita, HOD Mechanical and Er Kamal Kishore HOD Civil were also present.

The vote of thanks was presented by Er Mehmood Rashid, Asst Professor (Civil).