YCET inaugurates ‘Internet of Things’ Lab

JAMMU: YCET achieved another milestone by the inauguration of Internet of Things (IOT) Lab by Er. Arun Gupta, Territory Manager, Voltas Ltd, here on Thursday.

Amongst others who attended the event were Dr. Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Director YCET, Er. B.R Verma, Chief Coordinator YCET, Sandeep Pandita, Head SPO, coordinators, HODs, faculty members and students.

While interacting with the students Director YCET said that this is an extra ordinary step initiated by the management for students as a part of knowledge enhancement.

YCET is the only engineering college in the state having an IOT Lab which is beyond curriculum. IOT Lab is a research platform exploring the potential of crowd sourcing and Internet of Things for multidisciplinary research with more end-user interactions. It gives the power to be at the core of the research and innovation process.

Er. Arun Gupta also interacted with the students and guided them about the importance of time management. He said that time management is the key to success. He primarily focussed on prioritizing the tasks and the importance of making to-do- list every day. He said that by applying personal time management skills you can optimize your effort to ensure that you concentrate as much of your time and energy as possible on high pay off tasks.

He asked the students to avoid the statement “I will do it later”. It was a highly motivating and learning oriented atmosphere for the students.