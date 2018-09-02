YCET hosts inter-college volleyball match

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Golden Gladiator Sports Club on Saturday organised Inter-college volleyball match on the campus of Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET). The event was inaugurated by Dr. Arvind Dewangan, Director YCET.

The match was played between first semester students of YCET and IMS (2018-Batch) in which YCET won the match by 2-0.

The match was aimed at improving the physical ability, skills and team spirit among player as these can ensure healthy mind and healthy body.

The programme was coordinated by Yuvraj Singh, Sports Coordinator and the Sports Committee members of YCET.

Er. B.R Verma, Chief Coordinator, R.S Dalpatia, Deputy Registrar, Heads of the Department, faculty members and students were also present.