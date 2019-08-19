YCET holds induction programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An induction programme commenced for the students of B.E. Batch-2019 at Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), here on Monday.

Mohd Waseem Kazmi, Principal General Manager, India Telecom Services, BSNL, J&K Circle was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Er. Vidhi S. Singh, Chairman cum Managing Trustee (JGEI), Thakur Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal, Vice Chairman (JGEI) and Er. Renu Bangaroo, Managing Director were also present.

The programme was organised to make the freshers well acquainted with the rich cultural legacy of JGEI, state of the art facilities available in the college, professional opportunities and various platforms which shall help these budding engineers to emerge as competent professional and technocrats.

Prof. Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Director YCET welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of engineering disciplines and their relevance in the contemporary times which provides an ocean of opportunities to students for learning and professional growth.

The Chief Guest advised the students to identify their individual talent and excel in their chosen fields with self-confidence and self-determination.

He said that preparation has to start from the very first year to achieve well in campus interviews. Knowledge, skill, punctuality, character and culture are the important factors for a student’s success.

He motivated the students to explore new possibilities and be willing to expand your skills and in every assignment take your ability to the next level.

Kazmi congratulated the management and staff of YCET.

Sandeep Pandita, Head Strategic Planning and Operations put forth his session in which he briefed the students about the scope of engineering, approach @YCET, Industry Institute Interface and the key points that make YCET unique. The programme was enthusiastically attended by students and their guardians.

While addressing the students Er. Renu Bangroo Managing Director (JGEI) stressed on the fact that, Induction Programme is for familiarizing students with the institute. She briefed the students about various welfare and cultural activities of the college and highlighted the continuous and vigorous pursuit of excellence that the institution is after.

She motivated the students to come up with innovative ideas in the field of research and technology.

The budding engineers should inculcate the habit of learning through practical means and applications. She further highlighted the importance of effective communication skills in the life of students.

She also deliberated upon the importance of adaptability in accordance with the changing environment. Er. Vidhi S. Singh, Chairman cum Managing Trustee (JGEI) emphasised on maintaining a balance in life.

Chairman told the students about the spiritual aspect associated with the name of the college. He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and meditation in life by creating a good self.

He discussed about the importance of planning and timeliness in life.

He told about the importance of knowledge in removing ignorance and inspired the students to be like flame of fire that always goes upwards. Er. Dinesh Gupta, HOD Computer Science Department YCET thanked all the dignitaries, committee heads, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff for their support and cooperation.