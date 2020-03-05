YC launches Young India Ke Bol Speech Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Youth Congress (IYC), J&K unit organised a speech competition title ‘Young India Ke Bol’ 2020 AT District Samba J&K aiming to bring National Register for Unemployed (NRU) throughout the country. Sandeep K Sharma, Spokesperson Youth Congress said “Indian Youth Congress presenting an opportunity by engaging youth across the country in a speech competition with unemployment as its theme. Selected participants will be given an opportunity to become a voice of Youth Congress. Sushil Baghat district president was also present.