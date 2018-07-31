Yatra crosses last year’s mark of 2.60 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Today, on the 33rd day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 3,827 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave and cumulatively since the beginning of the pilgrimage on 28th June 2018, 2 62,314 Yatris had darshan at the Holy Cave.
During last year’s Yatra of 40 days, the total number of pilgrims who visited Holy Cave Shrine was 2,60,003, whereas this year the pilgrimage has crossed this number in 33 days, despite interruptions due to torrential rains.
