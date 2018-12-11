YASHN distributes relief material to victim families

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A team of Youth Association for Services of Humanity and Nation ( YASHN ) led by President Imtiaz Salaria distributed cash in aid to as many as 14 families in village Plera Tehsil Mandi , where due to tragic bus accident many precious lives lost and many injured.

Imtiaz Salaria while speaking said nothing could compensate loss of dear ones but in this hour of grief and pain we, the civil society are duty bound to reach out to our brothers. He said those injured in bus accident are mostly poor and require medical treatment, transportation and stay at Jammu. So all should come forward to help them. He also demands government compensation at the earliest besides a trauma centre should be established in Poonch Hospital so that precious lives in such kind of tragedies could be saved.