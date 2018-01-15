Yagna being planned for polls: BJP sources

Agency

New Delhi: As political parties get ready for elections, a BJP MP is looking at a novel way of winning the polls — with a ritual here in praise of the “goddess of the ruling administration”.

The ‘mahayagna’ will be held somewhere close to the iconic Red Fort in March, party sources said.

Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri is organising the event, which, the sources said, could be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and the chief ministers of BJP- ruled states.

The “Rashtra raksha yagna” (ritual for saving the nation) will seek the blessings of Baglamukhi Devi for the next Lok Sabha elections and other state polls, the sources added.

Giri declined to comment on the yagna, but told PTI the details would be disclosed on January 22.

Devotees believe the goddess of “raj vyavastha” (ruling administration) blesses people with power.

Aao ek sankalp lein, aao ek aahuti dein (Come, let’s take a resolve and make an offering)” is the slogan for the event, plans for which are being chalked out at the residence of Giri, a disciple of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living, the sources said.

The ‘mahayagna’ is being planned at the time when the BJP has to fight to retain power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It also seeks to wrest Karnataka from the Congress. All the four states are scheduled to hold polls this year.

The results of the elections in these states are expected to have an impact on the general elections in 2019.