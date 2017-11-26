Wushu Association honours Aiyush

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu boy Aiyush Sharma secured 19th place in the 7th Kungfu World Wushu Championship held at Emishaan, China from November 7 to 14, 2017.

The championship was organised by China Wushu Association under the aegis International Wushu Federation (IWUF).

Around 70 countries took part in the championship and Indian team secured one silver and five bronze medals.

The office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Association, Vijay Saraf (President) and Kuldeep Handoo (General Secretary) congratulated Aiyush for the performance and wished him best of luck for the coming events in 2018.